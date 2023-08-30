Robbery at jewellery shops: Both cases are interconnected, cops suspect

Two showrooms of a well-known jewellery company were looted ar Ranaghat in Nadia and Namopara area in Purulia on Tuesday afternoon by five persons.

The police suspect that both the gangs operated almost simultaneously and that the cases are interconnected as robberies at both places occurred at the same time and in the same style. The police claimed the robbers had come from Bihar and had made a recce of the shops a few days ago.

The five robbers were apprehended by the cops of Ranaghat Police District. They were produced at the concerned court on Wednesday and have been remanded to 14 days police custody. On Wednesday, a team of Madhya Pradesh Police arrived in Ranaghat and questioned the robbers in presence of Ranaghat Police.

It may be mentioned that about a month ago, a robbery took place in Jabalpur which bears resemblance with the modus operandi of the robbers in Nadia. However, no match was found during the interrogation. Meanwhile, a team of Purulia Police also came to Ranaghat to interrogate the robbers but there was no major breakthrough.

Sources informed that the robbers had rented a room in Kalyani posing as contractual staff of the Indian Railways. The police also summoned the owner of the room for probe.

The crime took place Tuesday afternoon at shops belonging to Senco Gold and Diamonds.