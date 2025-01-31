Robbery at a production house: Two arrested

Kolkata: The police have arrested two persons in connection with the robbery that took place on Tuesday evening in an office of a production house located in the Park Street area.

On Tuesday around 7:20 pm two persons wearing helmets entered the office of the production house located on the fifth floor of the building at 46C, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road. After entering the office, the accused duo took out knives from their pockets. Within a few moments they picked up a bag full of money and ran away.

After getting out of the building, the miscreants ran in two different directions to confuse the chasers.

An employee of the production house lodged a complaint at the Park Street Police Station alleging that about Rs 7.30 lakh was robbed.

During probe, police checked multiple CCTV footage and spotted the accused duo. On Wednesday night police traced one of the culprits identified as Vinod Rao who was the prime suspect. He was detained from in front of his house.

During interrogation, he confessed and Rao was subsequently arrested. From him, cops came to know about the other miscreant identified as Md. Aftabuddin of Narkeldanga. He was also arrested. During the search of his place of stay, police recovered Rs 1.26 lakh and one mobile phone.