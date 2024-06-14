Robbers loot school hostel, injure guard

Raiganj: A gang of robbers broke into the hostel of minority students of Sudarsanpur Dwarika Prashad Uchchya Vidya Chakra School at Sudarsanpur in Raiganj on Wednesday night. After attacking the security guard and injuring him, they looted the hostel.



They also beat up Kamal Debsharma, the security guard, tying his hands and legs with rope and looted all electrical items including fans, lights and other items from the hostel.

On Thursday morning, locals found the security guard lying unconscious near the gate of the hostel. He was immediately rushed to the Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital. Shilpi Das, coordinator of Raiganj Municipality of Ward 2, said: “The robbers looted everything from the hostel. The security guard has suffered head injuries owing to which is not able to speak. A few days ago, an incident of theft had occurred at Sudarsanpur Free Primary School, close to this students’ hostel. We demand immediate police action.” Avijit Dutta, school headmaster, said: “The students were not in the hostel during this crime. They are supposed to return to the hostel on June 15. Had the students been present, they could have been attacked and injured. We lodged a complaint with the police urging them to take immediate action.” Biswasroy Sarkar, IC Raiganj Police Station, said: “We have started an investigation. The miscreants will be caught soon.”