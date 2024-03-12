Robbers loot jewellery merchant’s house

Raiganj: A gang of around 20 robbers armed with shotguns and lethal weapons raided the house of a jewelery merchant at Lalganj in Dalkhola ion Monday night. After injuring the family members, they reportedly looted around 4 kg silver ornaments, some gold ornaments and Rs 60,000 cash and fled. Five days ago, a similar type of robbery had taken place in the house of a businessman’s house at Rasakhoa in Karandighi.

Lalbabu Karmakar, the jewellery merchant, said: “At about 11.30 pm, I was going to the washroom when I found some people on the roof of our house. When I tried to close the door of my bedroom, they turned up and attacked me and my wife with lethal weapons and looted around 4 kg silver ornaments, some gold ornaments and Rs 60,000 cash. They had shotguns. I received an injury on my hand and my wife got a cut on her face. They were about 20 in number, had masks on their faces and were talking in Hindi. After being informed, the police arrived.”

Rathin Biswas, SDPO Dalkhola, said: “We visited the spot and started an investigation.”