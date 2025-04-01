Robbers loot gold in guise of CBI officers

Kolkata: An employee of a gold jeweller was robbed of gold worth about Rs 35 lakh from the Posta area recently by persons posing as CBI officers.

This is the third such incident that took place in the past two months which has already triggered panic among the business owners of Burrabazar and Posta area. Police have asked the business owners to contact the local police station in case any raid is conducted by any agency as the cops will be able to confirm the identities.

On Thursday, an employee of a jeweller was walking along Cotton Street with a bag containing 54 gold chains weighing about 400 grams. Suddenly, three persons intercepted the employee and introduced themselves as CBI officers. The suspects allegedly told the employee that he is smuggling gold and for that reason his bag needs to be checked. While checking, the accused persons somehow managed to steal the packet containing the gold. Pretending that they did not confiscate anything, the trio handed over the bag and left the spot. When the jeweller’s employee opened the bag, he found the gold chains missing. Later, a complaint was lodged at the Posta police station.

Earlier two such incidents took place in Jorasanko and Canning Street areas during January where the suspects had impersonated as CBI officers.

However, no one was arrested till date in connection with the earlier incidents.