Robbers hold bizman on ‘gunpoint’, take away Rs 15L

Kolkata: Tension spread at Burrabazar area after a robbery took place at an office on Tuesday evening.

Though a case has been registered at the Burrabazar Police Station against three armed miscreants, nobody was arrested till Wednesday night.

According to sources, on Tuesday evening, three persons entered the office of a businessman located on the fourth floor of a building on Synagogue Street in Burrabazar area. Though there were several offices located on the same floor, those were already closed.

At that time, the businessman was alone in his office. It is alleged that among the three accused, one entered the office first. After a while two others entered. About 10 minutes later, the trio left the office. Among the three robbers, one was wearing a red cap while the two others were wearing white caps.

The businessman reportedly told the cops that the robbers held him at gunpoint and took away the bag containing about Rs 15 lakh. Police have checked the CCTV footage and spotted the trio. It is suspected that the robbers are from some other state and they had some information about the businessman and his office. A probe is underway to nab the culprits.