Robbers flee with Rs 2L cash, jewellery worth Rs 2.10 crore

Kolkata: Tension spread in the Ultadanga area after a robbery worth about Rs 2.12 crore took place close to the local police station sometime during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Police suspect that the robbers used some chemical spray to keep the residents drowsy.

An elderly couple shares their home with other family members.

After dinner on Sunday night, they went to bed as usual. However, when they woke up the next morning, they were shocked to discover that the almirah was empty and the window was broken. The iron grills were cut to gain access to the interior of the house.

The entire house was ransacked. It was learnt that the miscreants took away Rs 2 lakh cash and jewellery worth about Rs 2.10 crore.

Cops suspect that the robbers sprayed some chemicals to keep the family members asleep.

It is learned that the elderly man has a heart problem and his wife has diabetes.

Police have started a probe and are checking the CCTV footage of the area.

Also, cops have activated their sources to keep an eye on jewellery shops if any person tries to sell jewellery without any invoice.