Robbers flee showing guns to police

Kolkata: A robbery took place at a house in GC Block in Salt Lake where miscreants fled by showing firearms to two cops who intercepted them.

On Wednesday night, two cops of Bidhannagar South PS were patrolling on a motorcycle when they spotted five persons on two motorcycles without registration and tried to intercept them. When the cops asked them to stop, they tried to flee. However, the cops managed to intercept the motorcycles. Meanwhile, the policeman sitting pillion called for backup.

When intercepted, the miscreants brandished firearms and threatened the outnumbered cops, forcing them to retreat and escaped.

The two cops narrated the incident to a police patrol car which later arrived. Suspecting some crime, they began looking around and found a few people gathered in front of a house inside the GC Block. The police learnt that a robbery had taken place at an office located on the ground floor of GC 184.

The patrolling officer raised an alarm over the wireless frequency and all the naka checking points were alerted. However, none of the miscreants were spotted.

Sources informed that police are checking the CCTV footage of several areas in Salt Lake to find the exit route of the miscreants. Deputy Commissioner of Bidhannagar division, Aneesh Sarkar said: “We are working on the case and checking the CCTV footage. Miscreants will be behind bars soon.”

It is suspected that the miscreants were aware of the vicinity and the details about the office. The robbery was planned well ahead and recce was made.