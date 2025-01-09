Robbers decamp with equipment worth Rs 5 lakh from Gochiar power substation

BALURGHAT: A daring robbery took place at the Gochiar substation of the Power department in Gangarampur in the wee hours of Thursday. The miscreants, estimated to be a gang of around 20 to 22, robbed of equipment worth approximately Rs 5 lakh after overpowering the on-duty security personnel.

According to reports, the gang cut through the barbed wire fence around 2 am and entered the substation premises. They held the security guards at gunpoint, assaulted them, and tied up all seven guards before locking them in a room.

The robbers then broke into various storerooms, looted electrical equipment and escaped. The incident came to light after daybreak, causing panic in the area. District Superintendent of Police Chinmay Mittal visited the scene along with senior police officials to oversee the investigation.

Assistant Engineer Subhankar Saha described the incident as “extremely alarming” and confirmed the robbery occurred around 2 am. He added: “The gang assaulted the security guards and looted the station. One of the guards reported that the robbers fired a shot during the attack. A complaint has been filed with the police.”

SP Chinmay Mittal stated: “We have started an investigation into the incident. All angles are being examined.

While there were reports of a gunshot sound, further investigation will determine the exact cause.”