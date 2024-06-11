Robber shot during Raniganj heist apprehended in Jharkhand

Kolkata: The robber, who was shot by the police while attempting a heist at a jewellery store in Raniganj on Sunday, has been apprehended in Giridih, Jharkhand, with the assistance of the Jharkhand Police.

According to sources, the arrested robber, identified as Suraj Singh, was shot by a policeman who happened to be at the scene by coincidence.

The sub-inspector, identified as Meghnad Mondal, who is the officer in-charge of the Sreepur Outpost, was in the area for personal reasons.

As he was about to leave, he came face-to-face with the robbers. Spotting the armed miscreants at such close range, Mondal drew his service revolver and fired a round, which struck Singh in the waist.

Within moments, the other miscreants opened fire using several sophisticated weapons, including a carbine.

Mondal took cover behind a lamppost and returned fire. However, the miscreants managed to flee on multiple motorcycles, taking Singh with them.

After a few kilometres, the miscreants hijacked a car and shot the driver. They later fled to Jharkhand. In the Giridih area, the miscreants abandoned the car, leaving Singh inside. Meanwhile, the Asansol Durgapur Police coordinated with the Jharkhand Police, and a joint raid was conducted in Giridih.

During the raid, the police were able to track the car using its GPS device. Eventually, the car was seized, and Singh, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, was apprehended.

Police also conducted a massive manhunt in a nearby forest area but found no one.

Sources have indicated that both the Asansol Durgapur Police and the Jharkhand Police are actively conducting search operations to apprehend the other robbers.