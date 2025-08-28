Roadside eatery owner held for throwing hot oil on youth

Kolkata: A roadside eatery owner was arrested by the cops of Electronics Complex Police Station in Salt Lake Sector V for allegedly throwing hot cooking oil on a youth for serving the wrong dish to a few customers.

According to sources, on Tuesday a complaint was lodged by Prasad Mondal, secretary of the Nabadiganta Pariseba Samiti against the accused identified as Naresh Kumar Roy who runs a roadside eatery near the Globsyn building. Mondal alleged that on Monday around 8:30 pm when one of Naresh’s staff, identified as Sekandar Kumar Roy, was serving food to customers, he mistakenly served wrong dishes to some customers.

When the customers told the owner about it, Naresh allegedly picked up a utensil meant for serving food and used it to throw hot cooking oil on Sekandar from the frying pan. As a result, Sekandar sustained burn injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he was treated.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case against Naresh on the charge of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means. Later on Tuesday night, he was arrested.