‘Roads under Siliguri civic body to be repaired after Chhath Puja’

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) will start renovation work of roads under SMC after Chhath Puja. The state government has sanctioned Rs 22 crore for the work.



The government has already released money for the first phase of work. More than Rs 15 crore will be given to SMC in second phase.

The SMC officials have already started preparations for the work. The work of making Detail Project Report (DPR) is underway and will be sent to the state government for approval post which the work will start. “We are enlisting important roads which need immediate renovation. First, those roads will be repaired. Later, the work will start on less important roads. SMC will do the maximum work. Few roads will be renovated by Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) and North Bengal Development Department (NBDD). We will commence the work after Chhath Puja,” said Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri.

There are many roads in Siliguri which are in a dilapidated state. During monsoons, their condition becomes worst.

The road connecting Eastern Bypass, a main road which connects New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, the leading road of Ward 43 and many other roads are in a bad condition. Many people had to suffer of bad condition of road during Puja.

Therefore, the SMC took immediate step to repair these roads. The SMC sent a proposal of Rs 22 crore to the state government, which has been sanctioned. Another proposal will be sent to the government for Rs 15 crore. Along with road renovation, drainage work will also take place in this project.