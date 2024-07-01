Road to Ram Temple caves in, TMC derides BJP govt

Kolkata: Referring to a media report that the newly-built ‘Rampath’ in Ayodhya that leads to the Ram Temple has suffered a third cave-in, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has sought to deride the BJP government both in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre.



The party tagged an article by an English news media and wrote on X: “Roads built under the Double Engine Govt. in Ayodhya give up the way the people of Ayodhya have given up on @ BJP4India!”

The article reported that the newly-built Rampath in Ayodhya that leads to the Ram Temple has suffered a third cave-in since seasonal rain hit the temple town on Monday. “A crater of about 1-metre radius, about half a kilometre away from the temple gate, appeared on the 13km circular road after heavy rain on Thursday night. Monday and Tuesday had witnessed two cave-ins — one of them with a 6-metre radius — about 1.5km from the temple. Residents also pointed to other mishaps, alleging slapdash construction in the government’s hurry to meet the temple’s pre-poll consecration deadline of January 22.” Recently, TMC MP Satabdi Roy, who was in Delhi for the Parliament session, also criticised the water seepage at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “The Modi government should also take responsibility for these irregularities and respond. We have now seen the consequences of vote-centric work,” she said.

Further, TMC had criticised the Central government for the recent roof collapse at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee was “crumbling”.

In a post on X, the ruling party in Bengal said: “A Glimpse into PM Modi’s “Guarantee”: Crumbling under his lies! The roof at Delhi Airport’s T1 collapsed, killing one and injuring eight, which Modi hastily “inaugurated” in March, despite its unfinished state, just for election optics. Where is PM @narendramodi? Hiding behind his facade of lies while innocent lives are lost for his political stunts?”