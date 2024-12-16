Road safety: Kolkata Traffic Police launch ‘Yamaduta’

Kolkata: The Kolkata Traffic Police (KTP), as part of the ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ campaign, has brought out a character called ‘Yamaduta’ to raise awareness about the importance of safe driving.

The KTP recently launched a series of memes featuring ‘Yamaduta’, a symbolic figure from Hindu mythology associated with death on its social media platforms, using humor to deliver important safety messages. In one meme, a motorcyclist is seen ignoring a red signal, saying, ‘Mai Rekhega Nehi’ (I won’t stop), to which ‘Yamaduta’ responds, ‘Shall I come?’. In another, two riders without helmets are greeted by ‘Yamaduta’ with the playful warning, ‘Aj ki party meri taraf se’ (Today’s party is from my side). Memes have become an increasingly popular tool for KTP to engage with the public on road safety. Drawing inspiration from hit films like Three Idiots, Infinity War, Deadpool and series such as Sacred Games and Money Heist, the police force has used these humorous yet impactful visuals to effectively communicate messages on serious issues like drink-driving, drug addiction and the importance of following traffic regulations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Yeilwad Shrikant Jagannathrao, emphasised the effectiveness of this approach. “Memes are extremely popular among the masses, making them a great way to spread awareness in an entertaining manner,” he said.

Apart from memes, Kolkata Traffic Police has also shared videos demonstrating the dangers of not wearing seatbelts or driving recklessly.

In addition, the KTP has been actively involving school children in awareness campaigns. Students have raised slogans and carried placards highlighting key issues such as the safety of children traveling on two-wheelers, illegal parking and blind spots in the campaigns organised by different traffic guards.

An official of KTP stated: “Traffic awareness is an ongoing responsibility, but with the winter festive season approaching, we felt this was the perfect time to intensify our efforts and engage the public with more activities.”