Road safety: 2 student-related road mishaps raise concerns

Kolkata: Within two days after the death of a school student in Salt Lake due to a road accident, on Thursday, two more accidents, this time involving vehicles carrying school students took place in the Panchasayar and

Pragati Maidan areas.

According to sources, on Thursday around 9:10 am, a pool car carrying a few school students rammed behind a trailer parked beside Dhapa Road near Sairabad in the Pragati Maidan area.

Due to the impact, the pool car driver identified as Raju Das and another student suffered injuries while other students remained unhurt.

Both were initially rushed to the NRS Hospital from where the student was shifted to a private hospital in Salt Lake. The pool car driver was discharged after necessary treatment. Sources informed that the driver told the cops that the accident occurred due to a sudden glitch in the steering.

In another incident, a school bus carrying several students hit a bicyclist on Panchasayar Road near Sukumar Roy Uddyan in the afternoon.

It is alleged that due to some reasons, the driver had lost control. However, the students escaped unhurt.

The bicyclist identified as Rana Routh was rushed to a private hospital where he was admitted. Police have seized the bus and arrested the driver.

Meanwhile, the students were sent to their homes using other vehicles under the supervision of the school

bus attendant.