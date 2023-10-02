‘Road repair work likely to start in Bidhannagar’

Kolkata: The battered roads under the limits of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon undergo a thorough repair work.



On the basis of a ward-wise detailed project report (DPR), the state Finance department is learnt to have approved more than Rs 30 crore funds for the repair work. Funds were recently sanctioned to BMC. Sources said despite a recent patch work executed at some major battered roads in Salt Lake, the heavy rainfall reversed the condition.

About 20 kilometres of roads will be repaired soon. While two out of five tenders have been closed for bid submission, two others will remain open till October 7. One tender will be open for bidding till October 10.

It was decided that while repairing the roads, several other works will also be done to upgrade the road in Rajarhat-Gopalpur such as covering the drain and installing a buffer between the road and the pavement. However, BMC authorities admitted that the rainy weather has made completion of work before Puja difficult.

“We are ready to start the work but it is difficult to execute it in the rainy season. We need a set of consecutive dry days. If we get that window, the work will start soon. If the rain persists, the chance of starting repair work is very low,” said Anita Mondal, deputy mayor and Member Mayor In-Council (PWD) of BMC.