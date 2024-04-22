Road renovation work resumes in Alipurduar Municipality, about Rs 2.5 cr allocated for project

Alipurduar: Despite a temporary halt during the Lok Sabha elections, road renovation work in the Alipurduar Municipality has resumed, with approximately Rs 2.5 crore allocated for the project. Additionally, the municipality has proposed an additional Rs 5 crore to the North Bengal Development Department (NBDD) for further road renovation, with expectations of prompt approval.



Chairman of Alipurduar Municipality, Prasenjit Kar, stated: “The phased repair work of deteriorated roads within the municipal area is underway. Prior to the election announcement, tenders for approximately Rs 1.5 crore worth of work were completed and work commenced following the issuance of work orders. Tenders for an additional crore worth of work have also been finalised and work orders will soon follow.

This Rs 2.6 crore investment will facilitate the renovation of about 20 roads. Furthermore, a proposal for Rs 5 crore has been forwarded to the North Bengal Development Department for additional road renovation, with anticipated approval in the near future. Our aim is to repair nearly 90 per cent of the dilapidated roads in town before the monsoon.” According to municipal sources, the Alipurduar Municipality encompasses approximately 130 km of pitch and concrete roads across 20 wards. While the main roads are in relatively good condition, certain alleyways suffer from deteriorating pitch surfaces, resulting in sand and stone accumulation and the formation of potholes on concrete roads. These issues have been particularly burdensome for residents living in these areas.

Despite prior efforts to address road deterioration, including renovations costing around Rs 3.5 crore before and after the last Durga Puja, numerous roads remain in need of repair. The election temporarily disrupted ongoing work, but now that the election period has concluded, efforts have resumed addressing the municipality’s road infrastructure challenges.