Road rage: One dead in New Town road mishap; 2nd death in 2 days

Kolkata: Within just two days of the fatal accident near Eco Park Gate number 2, another youth was killed in a road accident on Monday morning near the Mother’s Wax Museum in New Town.



Sources said the accident took place around 10:10 am on the Narkelbagan-bound flank on Biswa Bangla Sarani near the Mother’s Wax Museum.

A bicyclist was reportedly moving towards Jatragachhi along the main carriageway. At the same time, a motorcycle was moving in the same direction. The bicyclist somehow came in the way of the motorcycle and a minor collision took place.

The motorcycle rider lost control and the two-wheeler fell down on its left. The motorcycle rider, identified as Sayantan Bose of Serampore, fell on his right side and a woman, sitting pillion, fell on her left. Bose got run over by a bus which fled.

Traffic cops on duty at the Jatragachhi Police Camp crossing were informed by a driver of another car. Cops immediately reached the spot and rushed Bose to a private hospital in New Town where he was declared brought dead. Police are checking the CCTV footage to identify the offending bus. After the accident, senior police officers, including Deputy Commissioner (DC), Traffic of Bidhannagar City Police, Nima Norbu Bhutia went to the spot and took stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, on Saturday afternoon, a man identified as Bappa Ghosh, a driver of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), was killed in a road accident after an over-speeding SUV hit the deceased’s scooter from behind near Eco Park Gate number 2. The offending SUV driver was arrested later.