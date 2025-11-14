Road projects worth more than Rs 5 crore launched across Malda

Malda: A series of development initiatives under the Bengal government have brought major infrastructural and social relief to various parts of Malda district.

In Old Malda’s Jatradanga Gram Panchayat, a new 8-kilometre road project was inaugurated under the state’s Rural Development department at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 3 crore. The foundation stone for the road—stretching from Raniganj Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana link road to Phuldanga via Binitara village—was laid at a ceremony held in Bhatkella.

Meanwhile, another significant road project was launched in Kaliachak Block-I under the initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the North Bengal Development department. Minister of State for North Bengal Development, Sabina Yeasmin, inaugurated the project at Bamangram Sardarpur under Bamangram-Mosimpur Gram Panchayat. With financial assistance of Rs 2.12 crore, the 2.5-kilometre stretch from Sardarpur to Jalalpur Shanti Mor via Paharpur will also include a new culvert. MLA Abdul Gani and Zilla Parishad members Abdur Rahaman and Kamal Hossain were present at the event.

In another development, long-awaited land ownership rights were finally granted to 27 flood-affected families at Kantahalbari Colony in Kaliachak-I, who had lost their land to the Ganga erosion in 1979. “These families have been living here for over four decades without any documents. Under the Chief Minister’s initiative, their long-awaited dream has finally come true,” said Abdur Rahaman, Forest and Land Karmadhyaksha of Malda Zilla Parishad.

Block Development Officer Satyajit Haldar added: “A total of 27 pattas were distributed today, and more eligible families will receive theirs soon.”

Expressing gratitude, local resident Moshiar Hossain said: “We feel secure today knowing this land is finally ours.”