Road mishaps: 3 dead and at least 30 injured from April 30 to May 7

Kolkata: About 30 persons were injured and three people were killed in about 29 road accidents across the city from April 30 till May 7, (Sunday) evening.



In most of the accidents, two-wheelers are involved which is quite alarming said the police.

On April 30, a 21-year-old woman suffered injury after a car hit her and fled. However, there was not a single accident reported by the police on May 1. On May 2, six road accidents took place in the city in which one was killed and five persons suffered injuries.

The fatal accident had taken place on Vidyasagar Setu after a Kolkata-bound heavy goods vehicle rammed on the left side of a medium goods vehicle.

The helper of the medium goods vehicle suffered multiple injuries and was admitted to the SSKM Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries the next day.

On May 3, four accidents took place in the city. On May 4, three accents had taken place out of which one was fatal.

A bicyclist was run over by an empty trailer at the crossing of Circular Garden Reach Road and Hide Road.

The everyday figure of accidents jumped to 10 on May 5 in which a motorcycle rider was killed and 10 persons suffered injuries. In every accident, a two-wheeler was involved. Though in every accident, the injured persons and the youth killed, were wearing helmets but those were not a proper fit. In almost every case, the helmet went off at the time of impact.

On May 6, five persons were injured in four accidents and on May 7 (Sunday), one accident had taken place till evening in which a motorcycle rider suffered a minor injury.

According to the traffic police, in maximum road accident cases, two-wheelers are found to be involved.

Two-wheeler riders in maximum cases suffer injuries as they do not wear the helmets properly. “We have observed, that maximum two-wheeler riders do not use the helmet properly. Some are found to be wearing helmets but straps are not tightened. Some even are found not using the chin strap. It makes no sense to wear a helmet in such cases,” said a traffic Sergeant.