Road mishap: 4 dead, about 20 hurt

Kolkata: Four persons, including a woman, died and more than 20 were injured in a road accident at the Joygaon area on Basanti Highway under Minakhan Police Station area in North 24-Parganas on Saturday evening.

The accident occurred when the private bus they were travelling, barged into a roadside tea stall.

According to sources, the bus which was overcrowded with passengers was heading from Malancha towards Kolkata. The bus was speeding and suddenly lost control and entered the tea stall.

The locals immediately rushed to the rescue and along with the police made arrangements for transportation of the injured to the hospital.

Some of the passengers, critically injured, have been rushed to a hospital in Kolkata.

Police informed that the bus travelling at a high speed lost control when another vehicle came from the opposite side. The bus driver swerved to avoid a head-on collision, lost control and barged into the stall.

The bus broke the wall at the backside of the stall. There were some eight persons inside the tea stall who were all hit by the bus.

The bus overturned due to the impact of the accident and many were trapped under the bus. It is apprehended that the death toll might rise.