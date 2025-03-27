‘Road infra dev gains pace in since Trinamool came to power’

Alipurduar: Road infrastructure development has gained momentum in the Madarihat Assembly Constituency since the Trinamool Congress (TMC) came to power in the Constituency. Over the past three months, construction work has begun on ten roads, covering 25 km at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore, including key routes in tea garden areas.

After winning the Madarihat Assembly by-election, Trinamool MLA Jay Prakash Toppo prioritised improving the region’s communication system. Despite Trinamool forming the state government in 2011, Madarihat-Birpara remained under the control of RSP and BJP until 2024.

Former BJP MLA Manoj Tigga and RSP MLA Kumari Kujur failed to address road infrastructure issues. In contrast, Toppo has actively launched multiple projects, earning appreciation from locals.

In the last three months, work has started on a 7 km road in Hantapara Tea Garden at a cost of Rs 5 crore. Two roads are being constructed in Lankapara Tea Garden with an investment of Rs 9 crore. A 2 km road is being developed in Nangdala Tea Garden under Shishu Jhumra Gram Panchayat for Rs 2.5 crore. Roadwork is also underway in Rangali Bajna and Birpara-II Gram Panchayats. Additionally, a 5 km bypass road from the Asian Highway to Lankapara Road will soon be constructed to ease congestion in Birpara town.

The financial allocation has been approved and work will be completed in two phases. Speaking on the ongoing development, MLA Jay Prakash Toppo stated that inactive public representatives and Opposition parties had neglected the region’s communication infrastructure for years. He emphasised: “Despite being in office for only a few months, my team is committed to fulfilling election promises. Priority is being given to renovating the dilapidated roads inside every tea garden and improving connectivity across the block. Currently, over

Rs 20 crore worth of road projects are in progress, with nearly 70 per cent of the work already completed. Several new projects are also in the pipeline and will begin within the next six months.”