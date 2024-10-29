Road construction kicks off in Karandighi

Raiganj: Officials of North Dinajpur district administration began the construction of a new road from Dighalgaon to Chuadighi under Karandighi Police Station in North Dinajpur district. The foundation stone for the 1.3-kilometer bituminous road was laid by Gautam Paul, MLA of Karandighi. The total cost of the project has been estimated at Rs 98 lakh, funded by the Panchayat and Rural Development department.

The road, connecting Dighalgaon Primary School to Chuadighi within Rasakhoa-I Gram Panchayat, was in a poor condition for years, causing immense hardship to thousands of residents from nearby villages such as Dighalgaon, Chuadighi, Gopla, Debottar, Kachan, Bhabanipur and Rudel.

Farmers faced significant challenges in transporting their crops to Rasakhoa haat for trading. Similarly, students struggled to attend school, and patients found it difficult to reach Karandighi hospital for medical emergencies due to the deteriorated state of the road.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Gautam Paul said: “Considering the hardships faced by the residents, the state government has sanctioned Rs 98 lakh for the road construction. Work on the bituminous road begins today and we are committed to completing it without any delay.”

The residents expressed relief and optimism, hoping the road will finally resolve the longstanding issues they have endured for years. The improved connectivity is expected to facilitate smoother travel and enhance economic activities in the area.