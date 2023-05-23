Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday launched the campaign song and the music video for Trinamool-e Nabajowar presenting the essence of the mass outreach programme. The campaign song pledges a victory for the people at the end of this extensive two-month Jana Sanjog Yatra.



Thanking the people for their support during the campaign, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee tweeted: “With the launch of #TrinamooleNaboJowar campaign song, my heart is full with memories. I look back at the journey and thank our people for trusting me. I eagerly await enriching experiences as we proceed. The road ahead may be tough, but my resolve has never been stronger!”

According to a press statement issued by Trinamool Congress: “The song, Trinamool-e Nabajowar, perfectly encapsulates the energy of the people of the state, who have stepped forward in huge numbers and joined hands with Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in his bid to ensure selection of the right candidates for the upcoming Panchayat elections through the one-of-a-kind referendum”.

The song that begins with “Trinamool-e Nabajwar Jitbo Ami, Jitbe Tumi Unnoyan Hobe Shobar” aims to honour the diverse communities of Bengal through the use of various local instruments, themes, motifs and artists. The musical rendition of Trinamool-e Nabajowar also reiterates the promise of “breaking the closed doors” and asking people to select their own candidates.

“It also reassures the people of the ruling party’s commitment to hit the streets and follow this goal as Banerjee leads the Jana Sanjog Yatra under the guidance of his party supremo Mamata Banerjee,” reads the press statement.

The song which has been launched by the ruling party in the state also “celebrates the public sentiment and their excitement for this new wave of Trinamool Congress which will further strengthen our electoral democracy, empower people, and prioritise their welfare. It inspires the people of Bengal to uphold our tradition of fighting for our rights in the face of oppressive regimes.”

The campaign song also recapitulates the journey undertaken by Banerjee, who has been on the road since April 25 and conducted hundreds of activities across 11 districts of the state.

So far, the party’s national general secretary has conducted more than 25 roadshows, over 40 special events and more than 80 mass gatherings.

Incidentally, on the 27th day of Trinamool-e Nabajowar, Banerjee said: “On the 27th day, I feel the same excitement at Taldangra as what I felt on the first day of the campaign. I would not have known that people could love us so much if we did not conduct

Trinamool-e Nabajowar.”

On Tuesday, he held a roadshow in Ranibandh after attending a cultural event involving the ritualistic tribal performance. He held another roadshow in Taldangra, where a sea of supporters followed the yatra to catch a glimpse of the national general secretary and interact with him.

In Gobindpur village of Bankura, Abhishek Banerjee enjoyed fritters (chop) and interacted with locals, who apprised him of the situation on ground. Many expressed disappointment over not receiving homes to which Abhishek Banerjee said: “This is BJP-led Central government’s gift to the people of Bankura as they voted for BJP.”