Road accidents in Mal and Kranti blocks claim 3 lives, injure 4

Jalpaiguri: Three people lost their lives and four others were injured in separate road accidents in Mal and Kranti blocks on Republic Day.

On Sunday afternoon, a young man and a young woman were found dead near Targhera Forest in Kranti block. They were travelling on a scooty from Kailashpur Tea Garden to Odlabari when the accident occurred.

Locals rushed them to Odlabari Hospital but they were declared dead on arrival. Police identified the man as a Lorence Horo (30) resident of Kailashpur Tea Garden and the woman as Roseline Minj (26) from Banarhat.

The cause of the accident remains unknown.

In another incident that evening, an e-rickshaw collided with a bike near Kailashpur Tea Garden, injuring both drivers. They were taken to Odlabari Rural Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, in Malbazar, a bike rider, Subal Roy, was injured in a collision with a car near the Mal River, and Sashimul Haque (58) headmaster of Maynaguri Huslurdanaga Primary school died in a bike collision in Kathambari earlier that morning.

On Monday, a lorry driver was critically injured in Mangalbari Bazar when iron rods crushed him after sudden braking. Local residents and authorities rescued him and sent him to Malbazar Super Speciality Hospital. Police are investigating the incidents.