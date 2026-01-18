Road accident leaves two migrant workers from Malda dead in K’taka

Malda: At least two migrant workers from Malda district lost their lives, while three others sustained injuries in Karnataka’s Vijayawada late Thursday night when a pickup van carrying the workers collided head-on with a lorry.

The deceased have been identified as Aslam Sheikh (18) and Rekabat Sheikh (60), both residents of Milki Gram Panchayat under the English Bazar block of Malda district. According to local and family sources, Aslam had gone to another state around five months ago in search of work due to mounting debts, while Rekabat had left for Karnataka about one and a half months ago. They were reportedly employed in food-related work.

The accident took place while the workers were returning to their accommodation in a pickup van after finishing work. The collision was so severe that Aslam and Rekabat died on the spot, while several others, including three workers from Malda, were seriously injured and admitted to a local hospital.

As news of the tragedy reached their native village, a pall of gloom descended over the families and the entire area.

Speaking about the incident, Aslam’s sister, Sultana Khatun, broke down while narrating the family’s ordeal: “Aslam was the only earning member of our family. We are under heavy debt. There are pending electricity bills at home. I don’t know how the family will survive now.”

Upon receiving information, local Zilla Parishad member Jewel Rahman Siddiqui met the bereaved families and assured them of all possible assistance. “We will provide all kinds of support to the families during this difficult time,” he said. When the bodies reached the village, scenes of grief unfolded, with villagers gathering to pay their last respects.