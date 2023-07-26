Road accident claims 2 lives, one seriously injured

On Wednesday morning, a fatal road accident occurred on National Highway 31 near Damanpur in Alipurduar district, resulting in the loss of two lives and leaving one person seriously injured.

A small tempo van carrying hens towards Barobisha lost control and collided with a tree on the roadside. Subsequently, the vehicle veered off the national highway and overturned.

Manoj Adhikari (26 years) and the assistant, Rabi Sankar Ghosh (18), both lost their lives on the spot.

Another occupant of the vehicle, Vikram Ghosh (25years), sustained severe injuries in the collision.

Upon receiving the news, the police of Kalchini Nimati outpost rushed to the accident site. They rescued Vikram Ghosh from the wreckage and promptly transported him to Alipurduar District Hospital.

The bodies were sent to Alipurduar district hospital for post-mortem.