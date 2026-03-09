RN Ravi to take oath as acting Bengal Guv on March 12

Kolkata: R. N. Ravi, the Governor of Tamil Nadu, who has been given additional charge as the acting Governor of West Bengal, is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on March 11, with the oath-taking ceremony slated for March 12.

Preparations have begun for the swearing-in ceremony, which will be held at the Throne Hall of Raj Bhavan. Nabanna has issued instructions to the concerned departments of the state administration to make the necessary arrangements for the event.

According to sources, the Raj Bhavan authorities have sent a formal communication to the state government regarding arrangements for the oath-taking ceremony. The letter outlines the protocol for the event and states that the oath will be administered by the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, or in his absence, by the senior-most judge of the High Court.

Officials have also been directed to prepare the list of invitees and print invitation cards accordingly, clearly mentioning the name and designation of the new Governor, R. N. Ravi.

Detailed instructions have been issued regarding security and other administrative arrangements for the ceremony. Departments such as the state Health Department, West Bengal Police, Kolkata Police, Fire and Emergency Services, and the Disaster Management Department have been asked to perform their respective responsibilities.

An ambulance has been instructed to remain on standby near the north gate of Raj Bhavan, while arrangements have also been made for the police band to play the national anthem during the ceremony.

C. V. Ananda Bose suddenly resigned from the post of Bengal Governor on Thursday evening. The announcement that Ravi would take charge as the acting Governor of West Bengal followed immediately.