RN Ravi is scheduled to take oath as Bengal Governor today

Kolkata: RN Ravi is scheduled to take the oath as the Governor of West Bengal on Thursday morning. The swearing in ceremony will be held at the Throne Hall of Lok Bhavan at 11.30 am.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be present during the ceremony.

Ravi was, on March 5, appointed as the new governor of West Bengal, replacing CV Ananda Bose, who resigned on that day. He had served as the governor of Tamil Nadu since September 2021. He arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday evening. As per protocol, the oath will be administered by the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court.

The Speaker of the Bengal Legislative Assembly and the state Parliamentary Affairs minister will also be present at the swearing in ceremony. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has also been invited to attend the event.

The police band will play the national anthem during the ceremony. Ravi has repeatedly clashed with the DMK government during his tenure as the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

In the last few years, Ravi’s conflict with the MK Stalin government over various bills has come to light.

The Tamil Nadu government even petitioned President Droupadi Murmu to remove the Governor.