Rlys signs pact to install Intrusion Detection System in all elephant corridors of N Bengal

alipurduar: Following the 100 per cent success of a pilot project, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to install an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Intrusion Detection System (IDS) in all elephant corridors in Assam and North Bengal to prevent elephant deaths due to train collisions.



In a press release, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR,) Sabyasachi De, mentioned that on March 20, the NFR signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. to install an Intrusion Detection System (IDS) aimed at preventing train-elephant collisions and enhancing disaster mitigation measures. The MoU was signed by GR Das, Chief Communication Engineer, NF Railway, and Zakir Siddiqui, Executive Director, Eastern Region, Railtel, in the presence of Anshul Gupta, General Manager, NF Railway, and Sanjay Kumar, Chief Managing Director, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd.

Meanwhile, NFR has been taking various initiatives to prevent and detect the movement of wild animals, particularly elephants, approaching railway tracks. It has conducted several meetings with the Forest Department, and a joint action force was formed by the railway and forest department.

The installation of the IDS is one such measures. The system uses existing optical fibers as sensors to identify the movements of wild animals at specific locations and alert control offices, station masters, gatemen, and loco pilots. The IDS employs a fiber optic-based acoustic system that senses the real-time presence of elephants on the track using the dialysis scattering phenomenon. The AI-based software can monitor unusual movements up to a stretch of 60 km.

Last year, this Intrusion Detection System was installed as a pilot project on the Chalsa–Hasimara section of the Dooars area under Alipurduar Division in West Bengal and the Lanka–Hawaipur section under Lumding Division in Assam. After the pilot project’s 100 per cent success, the railway decided to install the system in all other elephant corridors spread over NF Railway.