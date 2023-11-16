Rlys sanctions over Rs 12 cr for Buniadpur Stn in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned more than Rs 12 crore for the construction of an overbridge and a second platform at Buniadpur Railway Station in South Dinajpur district. In 2004, although Railway connectivity was launched in South Dinajpur, the second platform and overbridge were not constructed at Buniadpur Station.



The Buniadpur Citizens Forum had earlier sent several memorandums to the DRM of Katihar Division regarding this but nothing except verbal promises were received. The Station has had only one platform for 19 years with no shed. In the absence of a second platform, one has to cross the tracks to the higher platform at the other end which becomes very risky.

According to the notification of the Ministry of Railways, Rs 3.32 crore has been

sanctioned for the construction of the second platform while Rs 9.19 crore has been allotted for the six-metre-wide overbridge.

Narayan Mandal, Secretary of Buniadpur Business Association, said: “Second platform at Buniadpur Station is much needed. It is good that the Ministry of Railways allocated money for the construction of that platform and overbridge.

MP Sukanta Majumdar said that not only Buniadpur but the concerned Railway department has started development work for every station in the district. “The Ministry has allocated over Rs 12 crore to construct the second platform and overbridge. Work will start soon,” he added.