Rlys improves pilot sleeping rooms

Kolkata: Following the Kanchanjungha Express accident, the Railways has upgraded sleeping accommodations for its drivers in response to multiple complaints. New rest rooms designed exclusively for pilots have been constructed on the third floor of the Sealdah Station office branch.



Previously, drivers had access only to dormitory rooms without air-conditioning, which caused discomfort during hot weather.

Communication facilities were also inadequate.

Eastern Railway has built eight new rest rooms, each with two beds, catering to 16 male drivers. Separate facilities with eight beds are provided for female drivers, ensuring their privacy. The rooms are equipped with modern air-conditioning systems to maintain comfort. Additionally, separate communication and relaxation rooms have been established. A new reading room stocked with books has been set up, and the kitchen and dining areas have been completely renovated.

Furthermore, the Railways has implemented modern attendance and safety measures. Special arrangements, including alcohol testing machines, have been introduced to ensure drivers are fit for duty before operating trains.