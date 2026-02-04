‘Rlys deliberately delaying Burdwan Road flyover work’

Siliguri: Mayor Gautam Deb accused the Railways of deliberately delaying the completion of the Burdwan Road flyover here ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing the media after a visit to the under-construction flyover, Deb stated that although the Railways has informed that they will not be able to complete their portion of the work before the last week of March, the state Public Works Department (PWD) has already finished the remaining sections under its jurisdiction.

As a result, vehicular movement over the flyover will not be possible immediately. However, he assured that the lower portion and the service roads will soon be

made operational.

“Even if the Railways delay the work before elections, we know how to proceed. While traffic cannot move on the flyover yet, parking zones, a play zone will start very soon,” the Mayor said.

He added that within the next week, lights will be installed on the flyover. The flyover project, being executed by the state PWD, includes certain sections under the Railways. While maintenance and monitoring responsibilities have been assigned to the SMC, the Mayor accused the Railways of repeatedly delaying their work on various pretexts, allegedly with political intent.

To make effective use of the space beneath the flyover, the parking zone has been divided into three sections. The first zone, from Burdwan Road to Karbala, will accommodate 192 light motor vehicles and 104 motorcycles. The second zone, from Karbala to the Railway Overbridge (RoB), will have parking for 106 light motor vehicles and 60 motorcycles.

The third zone, from the RoB to Air View More, will allow parking for 86 light motor vehicles and 44 motorcycles. Additionally, a play zone, a small park, seating arrangements for senior citizens will be developed under the flyover. Three public toilets will also be built on the road. The Mayor also announced that around 150 traders currently operating on Vivekananda Road will be rehabilitated along both sides of the road near the flyover.

Vivekananda Road will be developed as a “signature road,” with enhanced cleanliness measures, additional vehicles for waste removal, CCTV surveillance, and enforcement to prevent illegal dumping.