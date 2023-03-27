Rlys aim to develop lanes at Sealdah Stn to check congestion

kolkata: Under the Sealdah Circulating Development Project, the Railway station authorities aim at developing lanes for taxis, autos, pedestrian and private vehicles to make the entry to Sealdah station in a systematic and congestion-free way.



According to an official, the development of the lanes are at the planning stage and the authorities are trying to make it happen as soon as possible. However, there are constraints in terms of traffic management and approaching monsoon.

“It is being planned and we will have to take in consideration the opinions of our stakeholders- metro, railway, service providers like autos and taxis and Kolkata Police,” an official said.

Sealdah Railway station has a huge pedestrian movement. Hence lanes like this can help create a spacious, systematic movement crowd.

According to the official, at present people are parking vehicles randomly which is also causing problems. The official believes having a lane would eliminate this problem.

Water logging is another massive problem outside the Metro Railway exit gate and various corners of Sealdah. According to the official, under the development project, levelling will also be done on land surface.

Moreover, there are plans to get two condemned coaches and turn it into a restaurant outside the South Metro exit, thus utilising the space there. According to the official, it will take two to three months to execute.