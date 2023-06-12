Rly staff asked to report safety concerns actively

Kolkata: During an interactive session conducted with railway personnel involved in various aspects of the operational process, Manish Jain, Divisional Railway Manager of Eastern Railway’s Howrah Division asked all staff to actively report any safety concerns or potential hazards they come across during their work.



He further assured them that the railway administration will take appropriate actions to address these concerns promptly.

The session was conducted to reinforce safety consciousness amongst junior engineers, senior section engineers and loco pilots, who attended this. It was held at Howrah Railway Division headquarters in presence of ER’s General Manager Amar Prakash Dwivedi.

Jain while addressing the gathering, stressed the crucial role played by each individual in maintaining and improving safety standards within the division. He highlighted safety as the highest priority. “Safety is of paramount importance in all railway operations,” it was stated.

Emphasis was also given on remaining vigilant and adhering to safety protocols at all times. He urged all personnel to strictly follow the standard operating procedures and guidelines set by the railways to ensure safe and efficient operations.

He also talked about keeping up with latest technological advancements and best practices as vital in maintaining a safe railway system.

Another safety seminar was organised by the Eastern Railway on Saturday at Chittaranjan station, where Principal Chief Operations Manager of Eastern Railway Prabhas Dansana interacted with train inspectors, station managers, pointsmen, electrical signal maintainer of Sitarampur Junction-Madhupur section. Over these too, safety as a paramount importance in railway working was emphasised upon.

Dansana also discussed the need for total compliance of procedure in train operations, ensuring complete disregard for shortcuts and precautions involved in shunting activities, amongst others.