‘Rly obstructing construction work of bus terminus at Tinbatti More’

Siliguri: The railway department is obstructing the construction work of a new bus terminus at Tinbatti More, in Siliguri by involving agents, alleged Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siligur, on Tuesday.



He said: “The Central government is not cooperating with us at all. Moreover, the railway is creating problems with the construction work by involving agents. They are creating an issue with state government-owned land. We have already produced all the land documents but the railway is still creating problems. I will bring this matter to the notice of the Chief Minister.”

It is learned that the state transport department, North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) and Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), have jointly started the construction work of an alternative bus terminus of the NBSTC at the land of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) in Tinbatti More area of Siliguri.

On Tuesday, the Mayor along with P R Mehta, a renowned architect from Delhi, and other officials visited the area. After the visit, the mayor said: “There is land adjacent to the existing NBSTC land which belongs to the state government. There, an agency has been carrying out construction for the railways. We had already sent a letter to the railways along with all supporting documents of the land asking them to stop the construction and vacate the land.”

However, the railway has not paid any heed to this. “Instead they had seized our JCB. We had to file an FIR to get the JCB back. This is not acceptable. I gave instructions to the commissioner of police to look into the matter. Soon a meeting will be held with the district magistrates of Darjeeling, DM Jalpaiguri, chairman of NBSTC to resolve the issue.”

Incidentally, the local bus terminus which is located inside the city at present will be shifted to this new location. It will help in decreasing the traffic congestion in Siliguri. The administrative office of NBSTC will also be set up there.

When contacted, Sabyasachi De, chief public relations officer, Northeast Frontier Railway stated: “I am not aware of this issue. We will look into this.”