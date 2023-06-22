Rly min inspects Howrah Maidan Metro Station

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday inspected the Howrah Maidan Metro station and undertook a trolley inspection through the tunnel.

Terming it as an engineering marvel, Vaishnaw expressed happiness seeing the progress of work and hoped that East-West Metro will soon provide the ultimate transportation solution to the people of a busy and congested city like Kolkata.

He completed the inspection at Esplanade and expressed his hope that the 4.8 kilometre stretch of the East-West Metro, from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade will be opened for the public by December 2023 after Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) inspection.

He also held a performance review meeting of three zonal Railways i.e.

Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway & Metro Railway at the Eastern Railway Headquarters in Fairlie Place on the same day.

On the infrastructure development works, according to the authorities, Eastern Railway has set a target for commission of 34.11 kilometre of New Line and 69.58 kilometre of Double Line/Multiple Line.