Rly infra project at Jalpaiguri Town Station raises concerns for local traders

The forthcoming Railway infrastructure work at Jalpaiguri Town Station, a part of the Amrit Bharat project, has ignited apprehension of eviction among traders of the vicinity.

In response, the concerned traders have approached parliamentarians to advocate proper resettlement measures.

The market, situated on approximately seven and a half bighas of Railway land adjacent to Jalpaiguri Town Station, accommodates around 300 traders who have been conducting business for decades. Jayanta Kar, Joint Secretary of the Town Station Market Committee, expressed concerns, saying: “This market has been a lifeline for numerous families for years.

The construction of a shopping complex by the Railway authority has raised fears of eviction. The question of where these traders will go if evicted is paramount.

We urge for proper rehabilitation measures. We have conveyed this demand to our Member of Parliament.”

Meanwhile, Jayanta Kumar Roy, BJP MP, acknowledging the traders’ contribution to development

while emphasising the importance of their businesses assured that he would bring up the issue to the Railway authorities so that it

can be addressed.