Rly Board sanctions Rs 52.5 crore for pit & sick lines at Radhikapur

Raiganj: In a major boost for rail infrastructure in North Dinajpur district, the Railway Board has sanctioned around Rs 52.5 crore for the establishment of a pit line and a sick line at Radhikapur station, situated close to the India–Bangladesh border under the Kaliyaganj Police Station area.

The new facilities are aimed at improving maintenance operations for tracks, coaches, and locomotives at Radhikapur, the easternmost station in the district, located approximately 33 km away from Raiganj station. Officials say that once the project is completed, there will be “no technical and logistical barriers” to introducing additional passenger and express train services from this strategic border station.

The railway route through Radhikapur was laid during the pre-independence era as a meter gauge line connecting Katihar (Bihar) to Birol (now Bangladesh) via Radhikapur. After independence, services continued on the Indian side between Radhikapur and Katihar. Over the past two decades, this route was converted to broad gauge, enabling connectivity with major destinations including Kolkata, Delhi and Siliguri. Yet, despite gauge conversion and periodic introduction of long-distance trains, locals have long demanded direct services to South India, such as Bangalore and Chennai from Radhikapur.

The absence of essential maintenance facilities, specifically a pit line for routine checks and a sick line for repairs, has so far restricted the number of trains that can originate or terminate here. Currently, coaches and locomotives requiring maintenance are sent to Kiahnganj and Katihar yards, causing delays and operational hurdles.

Confirming the development, Kartik Chandra Paul, Member of Parliament from Raiganj, said: “The North Frontier Railway has finalised the allocation and will soon invite tenders for the project. Once the pit line and sick line are operational, Railways will face no difficulties in adding more long-distance and express services from Radhikapur.”