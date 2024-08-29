Riverbank erosion threatens residents of Chit Baralau Kuthi

Cooch Behar: Residents of Chit Baralau Kuthi, under the Bhanukumari-I village Panchayat, are living in constant fear as erosion along the banks of the Sankosh and Gadadhar rivers threatens their homes and farmland. Despite the recent completion of an 800-metre boulder embankment, fresh erosion has occurred over a one-kilometre stretch, putting 130-150 families at risk.



Located in the Tufanganj-II Block, near the Assam border, Chit Baralau Kuthi has long been vulnerable to erosion caused by the two rivers that border the village. A boulder embankment, built at a cost of Rs 5 crore, was recently completed to prevent further damage. However, the situation has worsened, with the river now eroding land over a kilometre-long stretch, putting 130-150 families at risk of losing their homes and fields.

The community lives in constant fear of losing their homes and livelihoods as the rivers steadily encroach. Villagers have urgently appealed to local authorities for the construction of a permanent embankment to halt the erosion. “Not just during the rainy season, the erosion continues even in the dry months,” said Abu Saeed Sheikh, a local resident. “The river’s water levels fluctuate, causing severe erosion. Many houses have already been lost and ten more are on the verge of collapsing. We urgently need a boulder dam to protect our village.”

Tufanganj Divisional Irrigation department official Saurabh Sen acknowledged the gravity of the situation, stating: “We’ve prepared and submitted the estimate for a permanent dam to higher authorities.”