River erosion: Cooch Behar MP seeks support from Brahmaputra Board

Cooch Behar: Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, Lok Sabha MP from Cooch Behar, is seeking support from the Brahmaputra Board under the Central government to construct several river embankments in Dinhata to mitigate severe river erosion.

The rivers, which mainly flow from Bhutan and enter Bangladesh, have caused widespread erosion in parts of the Cooch Behar district.

A substantial amount of funding is required to address the issue and the MP has urged the Centre to allocate resources for the construction of the embankments.

Barma Basunia said: “River erosion has become a serious issue in several villages of Dinhata. River embankments are urgently needed in these areas. I am approaching the Brahmaputra Board to request their support for

this initiative.”

Rivers such as Mansai, Dharla, Bura Dharla, Kaljani and Baniadaha flow through Dinhata subdivision, with Mansai and Dharla causing the most severe erosion.

In the Brahmattorchatra Gram Panchayat area of Sitai Block, erosion by the Mansai River has been widespread, prompting calls for dam construction.

Similarly, the erosion of the Dharla River has destroyed farmland and homes in Jaridharla and Daribas villages in Gitaldaha-II Gram Panchayat.

The situation in Jaridharla escalated recently, with

residents protesting the lack of action and even calling for a boycott of the Sitai Assembly by-election.

In response, district Trinamool president Abhijit De Bhowmik visited the village and promised to work towards building a dam.

In addition to the Mansai and Dharla rivers, embankments are also needed in Dwarkamari village in Petla Gram Panchayat and to

protect two villages in Dinhata-II block from Baniadaha river erosion. Other regions, such as Okrabari and Shaulmari, also require embankments.

Although the state Irrigation department has plans to build some embankments, the challenges posed by the Mansai and Dharla rivers have led MP Barma Basunia to approach the Central Brahmaputra Board for assistance.