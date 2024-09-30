River bank erosion displaces families in Dinhata-I block

Cooch Behar: Severe river bank erosion has once again affected the villages of Jaridharla and Daribas, located near Geetaldah in the Dinhata-I block. In recent days, continuous rainfall has caused water levels in the Dharla River to rise, triggering erosion that has already swallowed up 12 homes. Local authorities have relocated the affected families to safer areas, but residents are increasingly concerned about the ongoing destruction.



Villagers allege that the lack of a protective dam along the river leaves them vulnerable to erosion during the rainy season each year. Many homes and agricultural land have been lost to the river, which continues to inch closer to the remaining houses. “The river is moving towards our village. If a dam is not built soon, the village might not survive,” said Abul Miya, a resident of Jaridharla.

The villages of Jaridharla and Daribas, part of Geetaldah Gram Panchayat, are situated between the India-Bangladesh border on one side and the fast-flowing Dharla river on the other. With no dam to protect them, these villages resemble an island. In recent years, numerous homes have been washed away, leaving families displaced and their farmland destroyed.

Local resident Kuddus Miya shared his frustration: “In both villages, around 70 to 80 families have already lost their homes due to erosion. This time, 12 more homes have been swept away. We’ve moved what we could, but if the dam isn’t built soon, these villages won’t survive.”

Abu Kalam Azad, a member of the local Gram Panchayat, expressed his concerns: “We have reported the situation to officials at all levels, including the Zilla Parishad and the Irrigation department. They have assured us that action will be taken, but we need immediate intervention. Otherwise, the damage will only get worse.”

Cooch Behar MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia acknowledged the longstanding nature of the problem, stating: “This is an old issue. We’ve informed the District Officer and the Irrigation department. The state government is working on a solution, and arrangements will be made soon.”