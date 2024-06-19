Rituparna Sengupta questioned by ED

Kolkata: Tollywood actor Rituparna Sengupta on Wednesday said that she submitted the documents that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wanted for the investigation of the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam.



This comes after Sengupta was interrogated by the Central agency for almost five hours regarding the alleged ration distribution scam.

The Tollywood actor appeared before the ED at the Salt Lake CGO Complex on Wednesday around 1 pm, accompanied by her personal assistant and lawyers. At the time of entering the ED office, she did not say anything.

Around 6 pm, Sengupta came out from the ED office and said: “I was asked to provide some documents for the investigation. I have submitted the documents. They are very happy with my cooperation. I have no connection with the alleged scam.”

Despite being asked about the transaction of a certain amount of money, she refused to say anything else at this point of time. On June 5, the ED had asked the National award-winning actor to appear before the Central agency officers. However, being in the USA for personal reasons at that time, Sengupta sent an e-mail to the ED officials explaining that it would not be possible for her to visit the CGO Complex.

She had assured them that she would reach out upon her return to the country.

Sources informed that upon receiving communication from the actor, the ED officials decided to issue a fresh notice to her. They wanted to provide her ample time to appear for interrogation at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake. It may be mentioned that in 2019, Sengupta was summoned by the ED in connection to the Rose Valley Ponzi Scam.

It was reported that she had accompanied Rose Valley Group chairman Gautam Kundu on several foreign trips, allegedly assisting in the sale and production of films.