Rituparna Sengupta bids tearful farewell to mother

KOLKATA: Rituparna Sengupta bid a tearful farewell to her mother, Nandita Sengupta, at her last rites, on Monday. The actress drew strength from her family, who stood by her side, including her husband Sanjay, son Ankan, daughter Rishona, brother and other relatives and friends.

Rituparna’s mother passed away on Saturday at the age of 77, after being on ventilation for 15 days. She had been battling kidney-related complications for some time and underwent continuous dialysis.

The last rites were postponed to Monday to allow Rituparna’s son Ankan, who is studying in the USA, to pay his last respects to his grandmother in Kolkata.

Recalling her mother’s indomitable spirit, Rituparna said: “My mother fought till the very end. Losing my father years ago was difficult, and now losing my mother is unbearable. So, I request all who still have their parents with them, to take care and hold them close. However, I’m grateful that my entire family, including her grandchildren, were by her side during her tough times.”

Rituparna also expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her caring attitude and to the administration for their support.