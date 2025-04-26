Rituals for consecration ceremony begin at Digha’s Jagannath Temple: CM

Kolkata: With the entire state eying the grand inauguration of the Jagannath Temple in Digha on April 30, 2025, on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media announced on Friday that the rituals leading up to the ‘Pran Partistha’ have already started. Kalash Yatra has already been performed.

Banerjee in a post on X said: “With hearts filled with deep devotion, we prepare to welcome Lord Jagannath into our midst. On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the Lord’s humble abode in Digha will be inaugurated.” She further pointed out: “The rituals leading up to the Pran Pratistha have commenced. The Kalash Yatra was performed with heartfelt participation from devotees.”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lead the ceremony, marking a major religious and cultural milestone for the state. The temple, dedicated to Lord Jagannath and his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra, has been modelled after the renowned Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha.

It spans 22 acres near the Digha railway station and has been developed with an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore, funded by the state government.

The Chief Minister on Instagram on Friday said: “Bathed in the colours of divinity and nature’s grace! A double rainbow blessing over the sacred Jagannath Dham in Digha — truly a sign of Lord Jagannath’s divine presence. Jai Jagannath.”

A yagya will be held on April 29, a day before the pran pratishtha (idol consecration ceremony). The main inauguration is scheduled for April 30, from 3:00 PM to 3:10 PM. As a part of the security arrangements, CCTVs will be installed from Kolaghat to Digha and key Howrah points and temporary watchtowers will also be set up along the route. Private and State Police will handle crowd control and security. Multiple entry and exit gates will be managed to avoid overcrowding or stampedes.

Chief Minister Banerjee has been personally overseeing all arrangements. She has directed that only a limited number of VIPs and ministers be allowed to ensure public comfort. She has also pledged a personal donation of Rs 5,00,001 for the first golden broom to be used in the upcoming Rath Yatra.