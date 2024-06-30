Rising water level of Tangan River causes concern

Raiganj: With the rise of water in Tangan River, near the Indo-Bangladesh Border, the residents of around 20 villages, including Radhikapur, Udgaon, Mirzagar, Uttar Kasimpur, Narayanpur, Dhanipukur, Chandgaon, Cotgaon and Bagduar in Radhikapur Gram Panchayat (GP) in North Dinajpur district, are worried.



Following the recent heavy rainfall on the Bangladesh side, water in Tangan is rising and it has started to erode the river banks. The road running on the river banks may soon be washed away by the river resulting in Kaliyaganj being cut off.

The residents have demanded immediate intervention of the concerned departments. Rajen Barman, a resident of Radhikapur, said: “In 2017, there was a devastating flood in the villages of the Radhikapur GP when water from Bangladesh side triggered a spate in the Tangan, crossing the danger level. Countless people were rendered homeless. People had to take shelter on the border road and in different schools of the villages.”

Last year also, a portion of the main road, connecting Kaliyaganj was heavily damaged owing to erosion of the river banks. River water inundated the road. “The students could not reach school for a long time.

During medical emergencies, residents faced great difficulties in reaching Kaliyaganj State General Hospital. Despite repeated requests to the Panchayat Samity for enforcing embankments, nothing was done so we are worried as water has started to rise in the river,” added Barman.

Hiranmay Sarkar, Sabhapati of Kaliyaganj Panchayat Samity, said: “We along with the officials of Irrigation department recently inspected the river banks of Tanganj River. We have found the requirement for boulder piling work in some places to keep the road safe.

After monsoon, the erosion protection work will start with the fund assistance of the state government. In the meantime, the irrigation officials will remain vigilant.”