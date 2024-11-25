Rising veggie prices: Task force conducts raid at markets

Siliguri: On the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a drive to control the prices of vegetables has commenced in several markets in Siliguri.

A Special Task Force (STF), including officials from the Agriculture Marketing department, police and a consumer forum, conducted raids in both wholesale and retail markets in Siliguri on Monday. The raids started at Siliguri’s Regulated Market, the wholesale market of Siliguri. From there, they went to Champasari Market and Bidhan Market. The officials talked to the traders and inquired about prices at these locations.

Anupam Maitra, an official from the Agriculture department of Darjeeling, said: “We received complaints that potatoes, onions and tomatoes are at a high price. We have asked the sellers to keep prices affordable.”

However, the official stated that currently, the prices are under control. To maintain this, the drives will continue.

Sanjay Saha, a vegetable seller at Bidhan Market, said: “We have to buy vegetables at a high price; therefore, the prices generally increase in the retail market. But we have to follow the government’s instructions.”

Currently, the prices of onions are Rs 50 to Rs 60, potatoes at Rs 35 to Rs 50 and tomatoes are between Rs 60 and Rs 80 per kg.