Rising tensions in Bangladesh leave minorities in fear and uncertainty

BALURGHAT: The volatile situation in Bangladesh has left the minority communities of Bangladesh living in constant fear and uncertainty. Reports of escalating persecution of minority groups have driven many to seek refuge in India, with some crossing the border through the Hili checkpoint in South Dinajpur using valid visas. However, the Indian government has at present temporarily suspended visa issuance to Bangladeshi nationals, leaving many stranded and anxious.

Chandana Goswami, a homemaker from Natore, Bangladesh, shared her distressing experience while visiting India. “The persecution of minorities in Bangladesh is severe. We live in constant fear. I have a temple at home and after the Ras Puja, I travelled to India on a visa that was valid until December 5. I am returning to Bangladesh with deep apprehension about the situation awaiting me,” she said. Goswami added that her three daughters, married and settled in Kolkata, Burdwan and Balurghat, have repeatedly urged her to move permanently to India. However, she explained: “Bangladesh is my birthplace. I have been married there for 38 years. Moving to India is not feasible as we live in a joint family and my husband is the eldest son. Despite my daughters’ pleas, I cannot leave. They call daily, worried and in tears, asking about our safety.” She expressed hope for change, urging the interim government led by Mohammad Yunus to take effective steps to protect minorities. “If no action is taken, the lives and properties of the 11 per cent minority population will remain at risk,” she stated. Arun Debnath from Mymensingh shared similar concerns. “Persecution based on religion has occurred sporadically since Bangladesh’s Independence in 1971. However, the current situation is unprecedentedly dire. Religious and ethnic harmony is deteriorating and daily attacks on the Hindu community are unacceptable,” he said.

Debnath called for an inclusive approach to ensure peace and prosperity for all communities in Bangladesh. “Unlike in India, where the government ensures the safety of minorities, the Bangladeshi government must guarantee the security of its minority and Hindu populations. If these issues are not addressed, Bangladesh will suffer further global embarrassment,” he added.

Hafizur Rahman from Dinajpur in Bangladesh echoed these sentiments. “While the situation in my district is relatively better, other regions are experiencing significant turmoil. The government must act immediately to restore peace and security,” he said.