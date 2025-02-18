Rising need for specialised healthcare for Kolkata’s senior citizens

Kolkata is often referred to as a city of senior citizens, with the highest proportion of elderly residents among all Indian metros.

As the city continues to age, the demand for specialised healthcare for the geriatric population has become a pressing concern. Dr Tanmoy Majee, cardiologist, Ruby General Hospital, emphasises the critical healthcare challenges faced by the elderly.

“A significant portion of Kolkata’s ageing population suffers from chronic and non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, heart failure, and osteoarthritis. Many of these patients live alone or in small families, making access to timely medical care a challenge. Often, by the time they reach the hospital, their conditions have progressed to an advanced stage,” he said. The hospital has introduced the Ruby App, allowing patients to book appointments, schedule investigations, and access essential healthcare information seamlessly, 24/7.

To improve healthcare accessibility, Ruby General Hospital has implemented several advancements. “Our OPD is now fully digitalised, eliminating handwritten prescriptions. This makes sure that all patient records are securely stored and easily retrievable. Even if a patient misplaces their prescription or fails to come with it, we can access their medical history with a single click,” Dr Majee said.

From a medical standpoint, Ruby General Hospital continues to integrate cutting-edge technology in patient care. “In our cardiology department, we have introduced fourth-generation cardiac cath labs, along with advanced diagnostic tools like Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) and Instant Wave-Free Ratio (IFR). These technologies help in accurate diagnosis and better treatment outcomes. Also, advancements in surgical techniques and inpatient care have led to quicker patient recoveries and reduced hospital stays.”