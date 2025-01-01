Rising menace of stray cattle on roads poses risk to human, animal lives

Malda: The rising menace of stray cattle on municipal roads has posed severe challenges to commuters, leading to frequent traffic disruptions and risking both human and animal lives. In response, the district administration convened an urgent meeting recently to address this growing concern.

The meeting was attended by representatives from key stakeholders, including the chairpersons of both municipalities English Bazar and Old Malda, officials from Old Malda Block, DSP Traffic, concerned ICs, BDO representatives, animal care NGOs and the ARD department, along with nearly 100 cattle owners.

During the meeting, officials emphasised the grave risks posed by unattended cattle, such as hindrance to road safety, delayed ambulance movement, pedestrian hazards and the increasing number of accidents causing cattle deaths. The issue of cattle consuming plastic waste was also highlighted as a critical concern.

The administration announced strict measures to ensure accountability. It was decided that all stray cattle would be marked and owners failing to take responsibility would face fines.

In severe cases of negligence, the cattle could be auctioned. The message resonated with all attendees, who reportedly accepted the administration’s decisions.

“Ensuring road safety is our priority and negligence cannot be tolerated. These measures will bring discipline and safeguard commuters and animals alike,” said Nitin

Singhania, District Magistrate Malda. The local media has also been informed to spread awareness among residents. The initiative aims to mitigate the inconvenience faced by commuters while promoting responsible cattle ownership.

These steps are expected to bring relief from the disruptions caused by stray cattle, ensuring smoother travel and enhanced safety on roads of English Bazar and Old

Malda municipalities.